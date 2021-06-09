Short.io - Illustrations for Link Manager

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Guys, we noticed that you all really liked the short.io project of our clients.
Therefore, we decided to share the details.
The highlight of this project is the illustrations.
You can take a closer look at them here. Or, as always, on Behance.
For Short.io Outcrowd team has done:
✔ branding
✔ web design
✔ illustrations & icons
***
Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io
Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook