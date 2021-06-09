Outcrowd

Short.io - Illustrations for Link Manager

Short.io - Illustrations for Link Manager
Guys, we noticed that you all really liked the short.io project of our clients.
Therefore, we decided to share the details.

The highlight of this project is the illustrations.
You can take a closer look at them here. Or, as always, on Behance.

For Short.io Outcrowd team has done:
✔ branding
✔ web design
✔ illustrations & icons

