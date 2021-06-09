Tarek Rahman

I will create shopify facebook ads and instagram ads campaign

If you want to run Facebook ads to promote your business then you need this gig.
I will target the right audience with Interest, keywords, Behavior demographics, etc which will positively affect your advertising goal.

What you will get from me:
1. Audience Research & create ad text with the description
2. Setup and run a Campaign with a target audience
3. Make necessary changes in ads for the best result
4. full-time technical support

Type of Facebook ads I can Setup:
1. Traffic/ clicks ads
2. Conversion/ Sales ads
3. Post Engagement/ Boost
4. Business page promote for likes
5. Video views ads
6. Retargeting/ Remarketing

Note: The buyer has to pay the ad cost. My goal is to Drive Quality Traffic to your Website. The price of that depends on your Niche and Competition. I can guarantee Traffic but I can't guarantee sales and leads in your expectations because there are factors involved on your website that can affect these.

