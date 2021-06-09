Logo Design for Crypto Fintech Real Estate Crowdfunding Platform

Hey, dribbblers!

Here we have a fresh showcase of the logotype. The image in the logo delivers feelings of security investments in Real Estate with a crowdfunding platform. Logotype creates unique public identification and recognition in the minds of the target audience, represents the sense of enterprise, Real Estate, a simple and secure investing platform.

What is the most important feature to attract attention to a new brand?

Check out the full project on: Behance

Be sure to follow the @Extej team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?

Feel free to contact us by: Email or Telegram

Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Facebook

We are always open and available for new projects!

Your feedback is very appreciated! Don't be greedy and press "L" or ❤️ if enjoy it