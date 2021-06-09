Resumedia Marketing Motion Functionalities Dribbble

Rob Scholten
Rob Scholten
Strakzat
Rob Scholten for Strakzat
CV.fr is the ultimate tool for managing your job search. Manage the entire process of tracking applications. We created short product videos on the homepage to give prospective users a full understanding of how it works.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Strakzat
Strakzat
We create digital products that work
