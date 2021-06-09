Kawsar Ahmed 🏅

FoodCai - Food Delivery Mobile App

Kawsar Ahmed 🏅
Kawsar Ahmed 🏅
  • Save
FoodCai - Food Delivery Mobile App food app pizza uiux eating mobile app tracking app food and drink food delivery restaurant app burger app food design delivery app food delivery app food delivery service food delivery application
Download color palette

Buy Now From UI8 ➜

Hey guys 🔥
FoodCai is a delivery application UI Kit with a modern design style and layer logic have been designed that are ready to use and help you for a faster design process.

Press "L" if you like it.
Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.

We are available
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects kawsarui.ux@gmail.com

🌎 Keep in touch on
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Linkedin

Kawsar Ahmed 🏅
Kawsar Ahmed 🏅

More by Kawsar Ahmed 🏅

View profile
    • Like