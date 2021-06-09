Iosi Pratama

Cash Tech App Store & Google Play Screenshots 📱

Iosi Pratama
Iosi Pratama
Hire Me
  • Save
Cash Tech App Store & Google Play Screenshots 📱 googleplay graphicdesign appstore screenshots app store screenshots google play store google play screenshots clay android mockup app screens app store screenshot
Cash Tech App Store & Google Play Screenshots 📱 googleplay graphicdesign appstore screenshots app store screenshots google play store google play screenshots clay android mockup app screens app store screenshot
Cash Tech App Store & Google Play Screenshots 📱 googleplay graphicdesign appstore screenshots app store screenshots google play store google play screenshots clay android mockup app screens app store screenshot
Download color palette
  1. Cash Tech - App Store Screenshots.png
  2. Cash Tech - Other Screens 1.png
  3. Cash Tech - Other Screens 2.png

Cash Tech App Store & App Screenshots design 📱

The goals of the app screenshots are to give users a first impression and tell them what they can do within the app, then convince them to download the app.

In the Cash Tech app screenshots here we highlight that users can send people crypto easily. Not forgetting about the NFT as well.

Iosi Pratama
Iosi Pratama
Designing Digital Products 🦄🖤🇮🇩
Hire Me

More by Iosi Pratama

View profile
    • Like