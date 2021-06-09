Cash Tech App Store & Google Play Screenshots 📱

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Cash Tech App Store & App Screenshots design 📱
The goals of the app screenshots are to give users a first impression and tell them what they can do within the app, then convince them to download the app.
In the Cash Tech app screenshots here we highlight that users can send people crypto easily. Not forgetting about the NFT as well.