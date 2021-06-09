Ангелина Кондратьева

App Icon

Ангелина Кондратьева
Ангелина Кондратьева
  • Save
App Icon uiux illustration ios app design ios mobileapp icon appicon
Download color palette

An icon of mobile app for Fast Sweets Delivery #DailyUI #005

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Ангелина Кондратьева
Ангелина Кондратьева

More by Ангелина Кондратьева

View profile
    • Like