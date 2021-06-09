Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #019 - Leaderboard

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
  • Save
Daily UI #019 - Leaderboard gameinterface mobilegame gamedesign gameui leaderboard 019 uidesign ui dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge
Download color palette

Daily UI #019
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #019 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Font: Concert One

portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like