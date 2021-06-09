Steve Bjorck

Micromata Quelltext Magazine Illustrations

Micromata Quelltext Magazine Illustrations product magazine branding design visualization illustration cgi 3d
Download color palette
  1. Cover Image_v2.jpg
  2. Breakout_1.jpg
  3. Breakout_2_v2.jpg

The brief was to describe the various parts of the software engineering process through illustration.

My pitch was to use a cake and it's ingredients as a metaphor - with each ingredient being a part of the software development process and the cake being the complete product or service.

The colours are Micromata brand colours and the packaging mimics real products.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
