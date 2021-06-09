Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vikki N
Ponee

Medical results in your phone - App

Vikki N for Ponee
Medical results in your phone - App healthcare ui design ux design ios concept mobile app ponee
Hey, guys! ✌️

Meet our new design concept of a medical results app. The app helps to control your parameters, heartbeat, and analysis. Also, you can see an approximate date, price and download them if needed.

You can always see your indicators and results and compare them with other days. I hope you will like it! Let us know your opinion.

Thanks to https://dribbble.com/martinawolna for providing great 3d models for our shot.

Have a project in mind? We're ready to lean into work
hello@ponee.agency

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
