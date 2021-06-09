Alexandra Erkaeva

Charlie

Charlie cat character cute illustration
Charlie cat character cute illustration
I recently saw new pictures of Charlie and couldn't resist making these sketches in my spare time. Now, I am thinking to continue this tradition and draw something like that more often.

Charlie
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
