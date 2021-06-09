Link Nguyen

Detail view of DAM

Link Nguyen
Link Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Detail view of DAM information detail image user interface digital asset ux digital management asset management photos clean design layout mockup conceptual
Detail view of DAM information detail image user interface digital asset ux digital management asset management photos clean design layout mockup conceptual
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.jpg
  2. Default.jpg

Simple shot to display detail page after successful finding result in digital asset management system. The main focus is presenting key information in a way that it helps people understand easily.

Welcome all feedbacks and ideas from all dribbblers :D

Link Nguyen
Link Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Link Nguyen

View profile
    • Like