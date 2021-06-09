Nicholas Campos

Daily UI 018 - Analytics Chart

Daily UI 018 - Analytics Chart 018 uidesign wallet crypto ui dailyuichallenge challenge analytics dailyui
Daily UI #018
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #018 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font:Montserrat
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
