Donor organisation logo

Не знаю почему так получилось, но это наверное самый минималистический логотип, который был создан в последнее время. За основу взята сильно любимая вампирская тематика и обыграна под соусом донорской организации. Может, это слишком смело, однако, несмотря на всю свою простоту, результат мне нравится. Подопечные графа Д. по сути своей тоже собирают кровь, хотя их цели несколько расходятся с мед.работниками, однако, факт остается фактом. Не зря кто-то в сети говорил, что 2021 — год смелых дизайнерских решений.

**********

I don't know why this happened, but this is probably the most minimalistic logo that has been created recently. The very favorite vampire theme was taken as a basis and played with the sauce of a donor organization. Maybe this is too bold, but despite all its simplicity, I like the result. Count D.'s wards, in essence, also collect blood, although their goals are somewhat at odds with medical workers, however, the fact remains. No wonder someone on the Internet said that 2021 is the year of bold design decisions.

**********

Some logos are avaliable for sale.

Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru

Also i`m here:

Instagram | Behance