Coming Art© Digital Art + Poetry

Coming Art© Digital Art + Poetry branding wallapaper dark monsoon panicky death ending end apocalypse nature graphic design boom calamity tsunami tornado
You are so unaware of the next moment,
I wonder!
How so sure of long plans?

-Daniel Rizvi
