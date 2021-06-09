Coming Art© Digital Art + Poetry

You are so unaware of the next moment,

I wonder!

How so sure of long plans?

-Daniel Rizvi

DM For Orders!

Daniel Rizvi Originals © 19 Inc.

#poemxheaven #poemsporn #wordporn #emotions #masteryouremotions #coffeeart #coffeepeople #coffeequotes #quotes #thegoodquote #quoteoftheday #quotesdaily #igpoets #poetsofig #writersofig #sketch #digital #digitalpainting

#procreate #digitalartist #draw #artoftheday#myart #anime

#design #painting #illustrator #photoshop

#instaart #graphicdesign

