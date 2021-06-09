How Can Open Source Integration Help You Succeed?

As the name suggests, the source code of open source software is freely available for everyone to use. So its code can be easily updated, changed, or modified. Well, the Open Source Integration technology is very interesting; It saves a lot of costs, offers many options, and most importantly, is the easiest to customize. The most important thing about open source integration is that there is great support and support from a community of developers around the world. So these are very good reasons for enterprises to adopt open source technology more often over proprietary software solutions.