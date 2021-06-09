ToadallyMoney Game

I worked on the UX and UI for a fun web based game (mobile and desktop focused).

The first iteration of it is live now here if you want to give it a go: https://www.toadallymoney.com/

It features toads from TotallyMoney's new ad campaign. The game is an easter egg for the customers that run into it either from searches (usually by customers accidentally mis spelling our company name after seeing the ad on tv) or from a hidden icon in the app.

It was a fun project that we took on in a small team, there were several rounds of designs as it took a while to hone it, figure out the main states we needed for the user flow and then how the developers could actually code it.