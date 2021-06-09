Lissa Risqya

Smoothie Shop App Concept

Lissa Risqya
Lissa Risqya
  • Save
Smoothie Shop App Concept delicious graphic design design diet new 3 page white green pandemic healthy clean fresh food smoothie app simple minimal figma
Download color palette

Hello, I'm Lissa, in this shot I'm making a Smothie app design concept. this idea came from the human need for healthy food especially for women who want to diet, so I chose a smoothie that has a beautiful and fresh appearance that will attract buyers. I really look forward to advice and feedback for this layout.

Tools : figma

https://www.instagram.com/lissayart_/

Lissa Risqya
Lissa Risqya

More by Lissa Risqya

View profile
    • Like