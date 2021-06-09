Smoothie Shop App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, I'm Lissa, in this shot I'm making a Smothie app design concept. this idea came from the human need for healthy food especially for women who want to diet, so I chose a smoothie that has a beautiful and fresh appearance that will attract buyers. I really look forward to advice and feedback for this layout.
Tools : figma
https://www.instagram.com/lissayart_/