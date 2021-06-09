File Manager App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello People!
I shared the desktop version of the File Manager app a few days back and now here's the mobile version of it. Hope you guys like it!
Want to say hi? Drop me a message at abhinav.or.abhinav@gmail.com