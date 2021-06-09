Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Barthelemy Chalvet
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

Ocodigo App Screens

Barthelemy Chalvet
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Barthelemy Chalvet for Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Hire Us
  • Save
Ocodigo App Screens branding illustration design home animation agency me ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone,
Here's a fun mobile app made recently.
Ocodigo help people to passing driving tests.
We refreshed their brand starting with a strategy to position Ocodigo as the industry leader they are.
For us it was important that the brand has to be really simple and accessible. So we decided to made a bunch of isometric colourful illustrations contrasted with a bold font.

Services provided:
- Art Direction
- Brand Identity
- Web Design

Eaea0fe58435fb43aaf99158cd96a5dc
Rebound of
Ocodigo Components
By Barthelemy Chalvet
View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Creative Agency Based in Normandy & California.
Hire Us

More by Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

View profile
    • Like