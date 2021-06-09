LOGO DESIGN NEXT STORE

Trending designs to inspire you
This is logo for NEXT STORE Telegram channel for selling account PUBG Mobile.
my client need style similar PUBG Mobile logo becouse is that make easy to new buyer know telegram channel is selling account or about account.