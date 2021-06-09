Unifin Logo mark development

Unifin is a centralized financial management platform which connects multiple finance related services under one unified app. Unifin has a rich service portfolio which enables the users to step upon to well informed financial decisions effortlessly and effectively. Unifin provides Ai backed analytics and suggestions to grow and solidify your wealth and assets. The main challenge was to come up with a logo-mark which would represent the diversified service portfolio offered by the brand. We collectively decided to utilize a spectrum of colors within the logo-mark to represent the multiple services offered by the brand. The “U” shape from the brand name was utilized in a way to show the functionality, adaptability and the flexibility of the Unifin platform.