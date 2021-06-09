VIP.graphics

Instagram Text Carousel Template for Figma

VIP.graphics
VIP.graphics
  • Save
Instagram Text Carousel Template for Figma instagram template template coach course tutorial how-to carousel instagram carousel figma instagram
Download color palette

A modern & eye-catching Instagram Carousel template, with bold layouts & a two-tone colors scheme: perfect for sharing how-to's, walkthroughs, and "longform" content on your Instagram feed.

🎁 View / download at vip.graphics

* * *

Download premium assets free | Follow me on Dribbble

VIP.graphics
VIP.graphics

More by VIP.graphics

View profile
    • Like