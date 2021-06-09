Gapsy Studio

Ighero Post Planner

Gapsy Studio
Gapsy Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Howdy! We are pleased to present you one of the screens of our Ighero project. This is a calendar: here users are given the opportunity to schedule their posts and Instagram stories. In addition, they have the ability to set up holiday reminders and sort all content.

We regularly supplement our cool Blog with new articles, follow the link and expand your knowledge in design.

Have something to talk about? Text us info@gapsystudio.com
And follow our social media:

Gapsy | Behance | Instargam | Facebook | Twitter

Gapsy Studio
Gapsy Studio
Design solutions to help your business grow
Hire Us

More by Gapsy Studio

View profile
    • Like