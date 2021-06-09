Ighero Post Planner

Howdy! We are pleased to present you one of the screens of our Ighero project. This is a calendar: here users are given the opportunity to schedule their posts and Instagram stories. In addition, they have the ability to set up holiday reminders and sort all content.

