Instagram Carousel | Ayurveda Hair Care Social Media Post

I did this for a client for her social media. The post was about Ayurvedic hair regimen and I wanted to integrate themes related to herbal care to present the concept of Ayurveda visually. I used her website colour palette and tried to make it interesting, informational and also added a CTA at the end to prompt readers to visit her website.