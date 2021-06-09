Jewellery Brand Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Beautifull Peoples,
This design is for a shop that provides handcrafted fine Jewellery.
I'd like you to share your thoughts and critics about the design.
Looking for a logo design for your brand? Let's talk! hassaankhan.hello@gmail.com
Peace ✌️