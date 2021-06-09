Fine Feather, Healthcare pregnancy app

Selected screens for Fine Feather app.

Project for the Nigerian market. The goal is to help pregnant women and their doctors in daily contact.

There are actually two apps. Pregnant women have in their app access to the test results, pregnancy knowledge base and the option to schedule appointments and chat with their doctor. There is also SOS button that allows to quickly call for a transport to the nearest hospital.

The doctors in their app can contact their patients via chat, see their profile and schedule appointments.

