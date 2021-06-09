Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A paper cutout effect that was inspired by a video. Achieved by creating one cutout and stacking it on top of each other while modifying the shape of each layer. Depth effect achieved by adding a drop shadow.