Jan Vincent de Guia

Cutout

Jan Vincent de Guia
Jan Vincent de Guia
  • Save
Cutout illustrator illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

A paper cutout effect that was inspired by a video. Achieved by creating one cutout and stacking it on top of each other while modifying the shape of each layer. Depth effect achieved by adding a drop shadow.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Jan Vincent de Guia
Jan Vincent de Guia

More by Jan Vincent de Guia

View profile
    • Like