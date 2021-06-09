Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

Logo for Coop Supermarkets

Logo for Coop Supermarkets original brand identity brand rebranding elegant artistic logo design vector branding logo illustration minimal graphic design design art
Modern and original logo for an italian supermarket franchise, Coop, inspired by the concept of unity and cooperation, represented by the circles and the union of the letters, which come to be a powerful and effective logo.

