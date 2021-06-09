T-Fared (Cab Booking Application)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I Designed an ultra modern User Interface and Experience for those ever ready to make use of public transportation using Adobe Xd.
Want to get a cab? Instead of going to the cab or bus station, from the comfort of your home, order a taxi that will transport you to your location.
Easy to use and understand across users of different ages.