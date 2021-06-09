ehsan mohajeri

Color Studio hair care new production

Color Studio hair care new production instagram آرایشی بهداشتی product graphic design branding artwork رنگ مو design cosmetics cosmetic طراحی گرافیک
In this campaign, we tried to introduce the new products of Color Studio to the customer in a mysterious way on social media (instagram).

Client: COLOR STUDIO PROFESSIONAL
Date: 2020
My Role: Idea,Photographer,Photo Editor

