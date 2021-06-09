Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House

NuroKor Lifetech App

Bartosz Piekarz
Gorrion Software House
Bartosz Piekarz for Gorrion Software House
Hire Us
  • Save
NuroKor Lifetech App stimulation program treatment microcurrent light dark lightmode darkmode app minimal design ux ui
Download color palette

⚡️ So excited to share yet another project we’re currently developing for one of our clients - NuroKor. It's a company providing cutting-edge solutions in bioelectrical medicine.

⚡️ The app allows to aid muscle pain through microcurrent stimulation, targeting specific muscles or muscle groups - quite similar to EquiPod, but this time, designed exclusively for people. More info to come!


Let's work together on your project:
hello@gorrion.io

You can follow us on:
Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Gorrion Software House
Gorrion Software House
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Gorrion Software House

View profile
    • Like