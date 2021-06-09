NuroKor Lifetech App

Trending designs to inspire you
⚡️ So excited to share yet another project we’re currently developing for one of our clients - NuroKor. It's a company providing cutting-edge solutions in bioelectrical medicine.
⚡️ The app allows to aid muscle pain through microcurrent stimulation, targeting specific muscles or muscle groups - quite similar to EquiPod, but this time, designed exclusively for people. More info to come!
