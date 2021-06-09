eRecruiter - Multidimensional HR experience

👋

eRecruiter is the most popular recruitment management platform in Poland, used every day by thousands of recruiters for sourcing job applications, contacting candidates, and cooperating with the business from a single place.

Netguru worked with eRecruiter to help the company design a functional mobile service as an extension of the existing web solution.

The project itself wasn't only about design and implementation. Because of the very specific end-user profile, we've been aware of the fact that our attention should be focused on thorough user testing sessions, iterative work, and custom design patterns.

