Swap Token UI

🧚 Hi friends, I designed a Decentralized Exchange inspired by the Damselfly, jumping from one branch to another, reminds me Swap. Colors and illustrations and style inspired by that.
🧚 In illustrations I trying to show Swap Tokens, Supply Liquidity, and Stake at farms, with damselfly symbols.
Hope you like it. 💚💙💜