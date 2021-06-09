Spring Tavakoli

Swap Token UI

Swap Token UI binance exchange decentralized exchange blue darkmood coin token fly damselfly illustration cryptocurrencies crypto defi nft blockchain swap
🧚 Hi friends, I designed a Decentralized Exchange inspired by the Damselfly, jumping from one branch to another, reminds me Swap. Colors and illustrations and style inspired by that.

🧚 In illustrations I trying to show Swap Tokens, Supply Liquidity, and Stake at farms, with damselfly symbols.

Hope you like it. 💚💙💜

