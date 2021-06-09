Refly Ilham Syabana

Author Book Landingpage

Refly Ilham Syabana
Refly Ilham Syabana
  • Save
Author Book Landingpage 3d book author branding icon illustration web ux app design ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!🤩

Today, I create redesign my latest internship project at Glovory Indonesia for Author Book Landingpage. I remake Hero website and card for products

Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩

Dont Forget Follow me on my Instagram Designbyrefly

I hope you enjoy it bruh!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow this Dribbble

Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Refly Ilham Syabana
Refly Ilham Syabana

More by Refly Ilham Syabana

View profile
    • Like