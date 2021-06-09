Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!🤩
Today, I create redesign my latest internship project at Glovory Indonesia for Author Book Landingpage. I remake Hero website and card for products
Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩
Dont Forget Follow me on my Instagram Designbyrefly
I hope you enjoy it bruh!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow this Dribbble
Instagram | Linkedin