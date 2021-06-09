Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Salad Bowl Logo | Logo Design

Hello all,
This is my logo project,
Salad Bowl Logo for TASTEBUD by. Dede Yuli V.2
------------
the first version will be uploaded on my instagram soon.
Hope you like it

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
