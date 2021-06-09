Icon pack WIP

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbble! Here is a soft Icon pack we are working on for an ongoing project. This is full-stack project we are working on and application aims to be the next big name in the task management space. Let us know what you think of this :)