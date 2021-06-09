Depressing Stickers

“When tired, remember to quit”

“When in doubt, just panic”

___________________________

Spent the last few days of May, 2021, to make some stickers, sad ones. I wanted to make this pack a friendly reminder: It’s good to be optimist and keep your head up, but it’s also okay to feel sad and depressed once in a while.

To add these stickers to your Instagram stories, type in “@dinhkimgiphy” in the search bar. I’d love to see what you create so it’ll be so cool if you could tag me when using the stickers.

To see more about how I bring these stickers into my depressing Instagram stories, check here: https://quand.onuniverse.com/stickers