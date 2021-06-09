Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omar Faruk ✪

Covid-19 Information Mobile App

Omar Faruk ✪
Omar Faruk ✪
  • Save
Covid-19 Information Mobile App trent 2021 corona covid19 minimal user interface design uiux mobile ui
Download color palette

𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 👋,

Here is my new exploration about Covid-19 Information, Easy way mobile app information discuss. Suddenly Information needs a covid-19 mobile app.

Hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬

I am available for new opportunities: farukupbdt@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Omar Faruk ✪
Omar Faruk ✪

More by Omar Faruk ✪

View profile
    • Like