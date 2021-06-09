Newzip Branding

Hey friends!

Newzip is the best place to talk to locals, get expert advice and "find your comfort zone". They're still very much evolving and learning but it's one to keep an eye on.

Working closely with Jayme @Newzip I pulled together a super team to deliver a pretty lush lookin' brand built on carefully considered brand strategy.

Extended thanks to the team:

@damian — logo

@liam — strategy and copywriting

@adrien— animation