Clothes Donation App

Hello Dribblers!

I am sharing my first ever design, World Citizen donation app. It's an app that enables people in Africa to donate clothes easily.

I had to go through empathy stage, design stage, Ideate stage, prototype stage, and test stage. The journey has been amazing, and I have learnt a lot, and still learning.

Thank you Zuri Team and Ingressive4Good Team for giving me a chance to explore the design world.

Your feedback will be appreciated, as it will help me grow.