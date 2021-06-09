Clothes Donation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribblers!
I am sharing my first ever design, World Citizen donation app. It's an app that enables people in Africa to donate clothes easily.
I had to go through empathy stage, design stage, Ideate stage, prototype stage, and test stage. The journey has been amazing, and I have learnt a lot, and still learning.
Thank you Zuri Team and Ingressive4Good Team for giving me a chance to explore the design world.
Your feedback will be appreciated, as it will help me grow.