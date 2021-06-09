Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Panneer Selvan

Marketing Leads Dashboard - Sales Incentives

Marketing Leads Dashboard - Two business departments work together to move leads down the funnel: Marketing and Sales. Typically, it’s in Marketing’s wheelhouse to generate, or find demand, for leads and nurture them to a Sales Accepted Lead (or Sales Qualified Lead). Once that conversion has happens, Sales then can work with the prospect to eventually move them to being a customer.

