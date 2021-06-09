Veganzone Website Design 🌱

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello,
I wanted to design a website for Veganzone. Veganzone is actually a vegan app but they didn't have a website.
If you like, you press L
Any feedback is welcome.
You can reach me on Dribbble or Instagram
