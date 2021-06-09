Good for Sale
Nordhead Business & Corporate Font

NORDHEAD is a modern, sans serif corporate inspired font. This font has upper and lowercase characters with bold, modern look and gentle curves, allowing you to create minimal and straightforward designs. This font is clean, simple and versatile, perfect for business and corporate branding and a great choice for titles and posters. Nordhead can also be used for small articles and occasional texts.
The font has 258 glyphs, extensive latin script language support, characters set A-Z , numerals and punctuation.

Product content:
NORDHEAD
OTF file format
Long term support
Extensive latin script language support
Upper and lowercase font
I am looking forward to see what you make using NORDHEAD, feel free to tag me on Instagram @headfonts!

