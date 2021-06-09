Hello good people!

Here's my linework " Positive Motion " a vintage badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature landscape outdoor.

Hope you like it! Cheers! :D

----------------------------------------

Connect with us : wanderlinev@gmail.com

or support in :

https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration