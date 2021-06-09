Mobile podcast player - concept (dark mode)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!
I present you my project from the previous shot, but this time in the dark mode (which is, in my opinion, a must for mobile apps such as media players).
I'll be gratefull for any feedback and if you like it, hit the "L" :)
See ya!