Karina Tarhoni
tonik

Reach — Registration/Login

Karina Tarhoni
tonik
Karina Tarhoni for tonik
Hire Us
  • Save
Reach — Registration/Login app clean minimal fitness mobile application ios app ios login registration sign up sign in workout training personal training coach
Download color palette

Before you meet your guru and enter the life-changing world of fitness — you have to sign up*. From there, your personal trainer will keep you company on your fitness journey.

*By continuing you agree to do your best to keep on track and drink plenty of water! 💧

​​A few words about Reach
​​If you try to achieve your fitness goal alone, it’s gonna be a tough journey. With Reach, you can literally reach out to your favorite fitness influencer and never have a bad workout again. They also help you choose the right diet, so you’re bound to make it.
​​
​​​​​​My role in a project
​​In the early 2018 I teamed up with Damian to help Reach build its fitness app. We designed cross-platform apps and ran user tests to prove our assumptions.


Remember to follow our profile for more!
Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl

tonik
tonik
Internetting since our moms got dial-ups.
Hire Us

More by tonik

View profile
    • Like