Reach — Registration/Login

Before you meet your guru and enter the life-changing world of fitness — you have to sign up*. From there, your personal trainer will keep you company on your fitness journey.

*By continuing you agree to do your best to keep on track and drink plenty of water! 💧

​​A few words about Reach

​​If you try to achieve your fitness goal alone, it’s gonna be a tough journey. With Reach, you can literally reach out to your favorite fitness influencer and never have a bad workout again. They also help you choose the right diet, so you’re bound to make it.

​​​​​​My role in a project

​​In the early 2018 I teamed up with Damian to help Reach build its fitness app. We designed cross-platform apps and ran user tests to prove our assumptions.

