Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Uaxe Labs

Warehouse Service

Uaxe Labs
Uaxe Labs
  • Save
Warehouse Service uidesigner
Download color palette

Hi there, We are sharing a new design concept for Warehouse Service management. An interface for logistics companies where users can manage warehousing and distribution. Fully customizable, high-quality screens and clean vector design. Feel free to leave comments, follow us. Appreciate your attention!

If you want to download the XD file of the Warehouse Service then please visit here: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/warehouse-service

GET IN TOUCH AND SHARE YOUR IDEAS!
If you are interested in working with Uaxe then feel free to contact us via email: uaxe@mobiosolutions.com
Follow and visit for more new updates

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/uaxe-labs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UaxeLabs
Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/Uxalabs/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/uaxe_labs
Uplabs: https://www.uplabs.com/uaxelabs
Website: https://uaxelabs.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Uaxe Labs
Uaxe Labs

More by Uaxe Labs

View profile
    • Like