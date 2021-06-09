Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there, We are sharing a new design concept for Warehouse Service management. An interface for logistics companies where users can manage warehousing and distribution. Fully customizable, high-quality screens and clean vector design. Feel free to leave comments, follow us. Appreciate your attention!
If you want to download the XD file of the Warehouse Service then please visit here: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/warehouse-service
GET IN TOUCH AND SHARE YOUR IDEAS!
If you are interested in working with Uaxe then feel free to contact us via email: uaxe@mobiosolutions.com
Follow and visit for more new updates
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/uaxe-labs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UaxeLabs
Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/Uxalabs/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/uaxe_labs
Uplabs: https://www.uplabs.com/uaxelabs
Website: https://uaxelabs.com/