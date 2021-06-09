Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mojtaba Sorbi

Foodmarket24 Logo motion

Mojtaba Sorbi
Mojtaba Sorbi
  • Save
Foodmarket24 Logo motion gif minimal loop logomotion motion logoanimation logo motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Foodmarket24 Logo motion
Motion Designer: me
Client: Foodmarket24
Hope u like it

.
Full Version ( With Audio ) On Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPi5fhzgu-Z/
.
Hit "L" if you like it

Mojtaba Sorbi
Mojtaba Sorbi

More by Mojtaba Sorbi

View profile
    • Like