The Half Dome at Yosemite National Park WPA Art

The Half Dome at Yosemite National Park WPA Art
WPA poster art of Half Dome, a granite dome at the eastern end of Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, California done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
